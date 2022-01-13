Hong Kong shares close with gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks extended a recent rally to end Thursday slightly higher, having fluctuated through the day as investors assess the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy after US inflation data suggested a months-long price surge could be stabilising.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.11 percent, or 27.60 points, to 24,429.77.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.17 percent, or 42.17 points, to 3,555.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 1.65 percent, or 40.91 points, to 2,434.92.