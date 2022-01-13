ANL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.35%)
ASL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3%)
AVN 106.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-2.4%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
FFL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.01%)
FNEL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
GGGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
GGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.42%)
GTECH 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.18%)
MLCF 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.94%)
PACE 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
PRL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.69%)
PTC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
SNGP 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.29%)
TELE 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.22%)
TPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.41%)
TPLP 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.6%)
TREET 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.72%)
TRG 103.95 Decreased By ▼ -8.15 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.48%)
WAVES 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
WTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.85%)
YOUW 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.58%)
BR100 4,728 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.41%)
BR30 19,548 Decreased By -144.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 45,763 Decreased By -153.1 (-0.33%)
KSE30 18,001 Decreased By -69.1 (-0.38%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
Hong Kong shares close with gains

AFP 13 Jan, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks extended a recent rally to end Thursday slightly higher, having fluctuated through the day as investors assess the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy after US inflation data suggested a months-long price surge could be stabilising.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.11 percent, or 27.60 points, to 24,429.77.

Hong Kong stocks rise to 4-week high on tech, property boost

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.17 percent, or 42.17 points, to 3,555.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 1.65 percent, or 40.91 points, to 2,434.92.

Hong Kong stocks

