Hong Kong stocks start with gains

AFP 13 Jan, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose again at the open Thursday, building on a healthy run-up this week, following a strong lead from Wall Street as US inflation data suggested prices could be stabilising.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.65 percent, or 159.31 points, to 24,561.48.

Hong Kong stocks finish with strong gains

The Shanghai Composite Index edged 0.10 percent, or 3.59 points, higher to 3,601.03, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also ticked up 0.10 percent, or 2.46 points, to 2,478.28.

Hong Kong stocks

