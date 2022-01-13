PAD to organise ‘Pakistan Horti Expo 2022’ on 29th

LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture Department (PAD) is going to organize a two-day “Pakistan Horti Expo 2022” on January 29-30, 2022 showcasing Pakistani fruits, vegetables and their value-added products to the international buyers and importers.

The show which is the fourth such event by the provincial department will be held at the Expo Centre. This year, experts/delegates from Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Malaysia and Turkey will hopefully be present at the Pakistan Horti Expo.

A spokesperson of the agriculture department hoped that MoU worth $ 5 million is expected to be signed through this exhibition. He disclosed that Agriculture Department has also organized 3 such exhibitions in the past and 100 delegations from 15 countries attended these events. Through these exhibitions, Pakistan’s exports increased by worth of $10.2 million.

