Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
13 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Cnergyico PK Limited 13-01-2022 10:30
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd 13-01-2022 12:30
Rupali Polyester Ltd 14-01-2022 10:30
The Hub Power Company Ltd 18-01-2022 10:00
Flying Cement Company Ltd 18-01-2022 14:00
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 21-01-2022 10:30
Clover Pakistan Ltd 21-01-2022 15:00
Olympia Mills Limited 24-02-2022 11:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 28-02-2022 14:30
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.