ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,762 Increased By 14.2 (0.3%)
BR30 19,870 Increased By 75 (0.38%)
KSE100 45,992 Increased By 110.5 (0.24%)
KSE30 18,106 Increased By 49.1 (0.27%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
US inflation is apt to disappoint and dollar dip

Reuters 12 Jan, 2022

Economists see US inflation at a 49-year high of 7.00%, four rate hikes are eyed next year and traders have bought a lot of dollars. With the majority prepared for higher inflation and more tightening, there is a growing risk of disappointment and a dollar dip.

Those who think the dollar will rise further might utilise this dip to hedge for that eventuality, while those who are currently long might be well advised to take some profits.

The dollar's impressive turn, which saw it rise 6.80% last year, has led traders to flip a $34-billion short position to a $19-billion long.

This extreme change is matched by the huge shift in thinking for US interest rates, which are now seen rising swiftly, while the COVID-19 pandemic that was the basis for interest rates holding at low levels has endured.

China inflation eases in December, providing opportunity for rate cuts

This may be a good time to hedge the risk that markets have got ahead of themselves. A 3% reverse would be healthy for the dollar's uptrend.

