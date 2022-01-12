ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,762 Increased By 14.3 (0.3%)
BR30 19,873 Increased By 77.6 (0.39%)
KSE100 46,009 Increased By 128.3 (0.28%)
KSE30 18,116 Increased By 59.2 (0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
Sterling steadies close to its recent highs, focus on BoE

Reuters 12 Jan, 2022

Sterling steadied on Wednesday within striking distance to its recent highs versus the dollar and the euro, as investors focused on possible rate increases from the Bank of England.

The pound has strengthened recently as investors ramped up expectations of further rate rises while Britain's focus on rolling out booster vaccinations rather than returning to coronavirus lockdown measures boosted risk sentiment.

Meanwhile, markets were unwilling to price in risks of domestic political instability, although Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced intense scrutiny after a series of gatherings at his official residence during a lockdown.

Sterling steadies near 23-month high versus euro

The pound was flat against the dollar, after hitting its highest level since Nov. 4 at $1.3645 overnight.

The greenback slid to its weakest since mid-November against significant peers after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said it may take several months to make a decision on running down the central bank's $9 trillion balance sheet.

Sterling was unchanged versus the euro at 83.37 pence, after touching its highest level versus the single currency since February 2020 on Tuesday.

"The pound remains better positioned as long as markets continue to see prospects of a further aggressive tightening by the Bank of England this year," Unicredit analysts said.

Markets are pricing in an almost 80% chance of a 25 bps rate hike in February.

Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe will speak today at a conference starting at 1415 GMT.

"Markets seem very sceptical to price in any political instability in the UK, with the pound still scoring as the best performing currency of 2022," ING analysts said.

It emerged on Tuesday that Johnson's private secretary invited more than 100 people to a "bring your own booze" party at the prime minister's official residence during a coronavirus lockdown.

"We continue to favour EUR/GBP downside and a break below 0.8300 in the near term, and another good day for risk sentiment would likely help the higher-beta GBP gain some more ground," they added.

