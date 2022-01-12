ANL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASC 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
ASL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
AVN 106.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.27%)
BOP 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGGL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (6.09%)
GGL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.85%)
GTECH 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.57%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
KOSM 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
MLCF 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
PACE 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.22%)
PIBTL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
PRL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.45%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 34.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.25%)
TELE 18.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.01%)
TPL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.54%)
TPLP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
TREET 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.01%)
TRG 111.60 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.35%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.46%)
WAVES 16.23 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.95%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.38%)
BR100 4,776 Increased By 28 (0.59%)
BR30 19,977 Increased By 181.6 (0.92%)
KSE100 46,121 Increased By 240 (0.52%)
KSE30 18,151 Increased By 94.8 (0.52%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks advance at open

  • The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.39 percent, or 330.46 points, to 24,069.52
AFP 12 Jan, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares rallied more than one percent in the opening minutes of trade Wednesday following a healthy performance on Wall Street fuelled by easing concerns about the Federal Reserve's plans to tighten monetary policy.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.39 percent, or 330.46 points, to 24,069.52.

Hong Kong shares barely moved at open

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.30 percent, or 10.72 points, to 3,578.16, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.52 percent, or 12.62 points, to 2,453.85.

Hong Kong shares

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks advance at open

Cabinet decides to move LHC against Shehbaz

Power base tariff: Power Div proposes further hike

‘Mini-budget’ Senate adopts suggestions

First five months of current fiscal: Circular debt touches Rs2.41trn mark

FY23: World Bank projects 4pc GDP growth rate for Pakistan

SC seeks new plot allotment policy from govt

Shehbaz offers support, albeit conditionally, to ‘mini-budget’

IHC asks CDA to seal restaurant, take control of golf course

Employees of KMC Cooperative Society: SC cancels allotment of land

Sale of Liquefied Natural Gas: Bill on weighted average cost on the cards

Read more stories