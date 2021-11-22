Hong Kong shares barely moved at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened flat on Monday morning following last week's losses, with Wall Street providing a tepid lead, and traders also keeping tabs on central banks' monetary policy plans in light of surging inflation.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 7.09 points to 25,057.06.

Hong Kong shares dive at open

The Shanghai Composite Index ticked up 0.07 percent, or 2.39 points to 3,562.76, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged 0.16 percent, or 4.04 points, higher to 2,494.31.