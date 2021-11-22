ANL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.93%)
ASC 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.75%)
ASL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.44%)
BOP 8.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.42%)
FCCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.34%)
FFBL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.34%)
FFL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
FNEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
GGGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.33%)
GGL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.29%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.76%)
MDTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.05%)
MLCF 36.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.53%)
NETSOL 107.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.09%)
PACE 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.74%)
PAEL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.95%)
PRL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.87%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
SNGP 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TELE 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.4%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.48%)
WTL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.04%)
BR100 4,766 Decreased By ▼ -16.2 (-0.34%)
BR30 19,416 Decreased By ▼ -565.71 (-2.83%)
KSE100 46,221 Decreased By ▼ -268.77 (-0.58%)
KSE30 17,920 Decreased By ▼ -117.79 (-0.65%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
Hong Kong shares barely moved at open

  • The Hang Seng Index inched up 7.09 points to 25,057.06
AFP 22 Nov 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened flat on Monday morning following last week's losses, with Wall Street providing a tepid lead, and traders also keeping tabs on central banks' monetary policy plans in light of surging inflation.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 7.09 points to 25,057.06.

Hong Kong shares dive at open

The Shanghai Composite Index ticked up 0.07 percent, or 2.39 points to 3,562.76, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged 0.16 percent, or 4.04 points, higher to 2,494.31.

Hong Kong stocks

