Rio Tinto buys 4 electric trains

BENGALURU: Rio Tinto Ltd will buy four battery electric trains to transport iron ore from its mines to ports in the Pilbara region of Western Australia as part of its decarbonisation strategy, the global miner said on Tuesday.

The Anglo-Australian company bought the locomotives from Pennsylvania, US-based rail technology firm. “A full transition to net zero emissions technology of its entire fleet of rail locomotives would reduce Rio Tinto Iron Ore’s diesel-related carbon emissions in the Pilbara by around 30% annually,” the miner said.