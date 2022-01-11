ECP restores status of Dar as ‘returned candidate to Senate’

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has restored the status of Ishaq Dar from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) as returned candidate to Senate in pursuant to Supreme Court’s order dated December 21 last year.

Dar was elected to Senate in March 2018. In May 2018, Supreme Court suspended the ECP’s notification regarding his election to Senate for Dar’s failure to appear in the court despite repeated summons.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nawazish Ali Pirzada had moved SC against Dar’s election as a senator on the grounds that former finance minister was declared absconder by an accountability court in December 2017 in a case against him. Dar is in London since October 2017.

In June 2018, the ECP, in pursuant to SC decision, suspended the notification of Dar’s election to Senate.

But last month, the apex court restored the ECP’s notification, following which, the ECP issued a notification on Monday to recall its June 2018 notification and restore Dar’s status as a returned candidate to Senate.

