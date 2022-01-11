KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 267,142 tons of cargo comprising 202,912 tons of import cargo and 64,230 tons of export cargo during last 24 hrs ending 0700 Hours.

Total import cargo of 202,912 comprised of 54,748 tons of containerized cargo, 28,921 tons of bulk cargo, 6,189 tons of yellow soy bean seed, 12,376 tons of wheat and 100,678 tons of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargo of 64,230 tons comprised of 61,190 tons of containerized cargo; 32 ton of bulk cargo; 1,008 tons of rice and 2,000 ton of oil/liquid cargo.

As many as 5,219 containers comprising of 2,861 containers import and 2,358 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 711 of 20’s and 1,067 of 40’s loaded while 02 of 20’s and 07 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1,272 of 20’s and 137 of 40’s loaded containers while 20 of 20’s and 396 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There are seven ships namely M.T Karachi, Lagrange, OOCL Zhoushan, Dongli, Diyala, CMA CGM Rabelais with tanker, general cargo, and containers berthed at Karachi Port.

Seven ships namely California Trader, Young Harmony, Star PEGASUS, OOCL Chartleston, DM Jade, JO Rowan and Xin Fang Cheng sailed off from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 136,085 tonnes comprising 109,786 tonnes of import cargo and 26,299 tonnes of export cargo including 1,870 loaded and empty containers (270 TEUs imports and 1,547 TEUs export) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

The total import cargo of 109,786 tonnes includes 76,625 tonnes of coal; 497 tonnes of palm oil; 4,590 tonnes of containerized cargo; 9,980 tonnes of soya bean; 11,233 tonnes of chemical and 6,861 tonnes of steel coil.

The total export cargo of 26,299 tonnes includes 26,299 tonnes of containerized cargo.

There are twelve ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths; out of them five ships, Evropi, Serene, AL Wathba, El Matadar, MSC Kumsal, MSC Giada-iii and Seago Bremerhaven carrying general cargo, coal, wheat and containers are expected to take berths at MW-2, PIBT, PQEPT, FAP and QICT respectively on Tuesday 11th January 2022.

