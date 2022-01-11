Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 10, 2022). ==================================== BR...
11 Jan 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 10, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,887.63
High: 45,969.63
Low: 45,205.18
Net Change: 541.98
Volume (000): 126,937
Value (000): 8,529,927
Makt Cap (000) 1,895,733,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,590.58
NET CH. (+) 13.83
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,897.55
NET CH. (+) 91.59
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,101.32
NET CH. (+) 199.28
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,054.09
NET CH. (+) 143.66
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,864.53
NET CH. (+) 2.57
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,255.06
NET CH. (+) 63.63
------------------------------------
As on: 10-January-2022
====================================
