KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 10, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,887.63 High: 45,969.63 Low: 45,205.18 Net Change: 541.98 Volume (000): 126,937 Value (000): 8,529,927 Makt Cap (000) 1,895,733,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,590.58 NET CH. (+) 13.83 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,897.55 NET CH. (+) 91.59 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,101.32 NET CH. (+) 199.28 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,054.09 NET CH. (+) 143.66 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,864.53 NET CH. (+) 2.57 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,255.06 NET CH. (+) 63.63 ------------------------------------ As on: 10-January-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022