‘KP Halal Implementation Council’ launched at PMC

PESHAWAR: An event was organized by the Halal Awareness & Research Council in joint collaboration with the Halal & Safe Food Authority, KP and Prime Foundation (PF) to launch the KP Halal Implementation Council here at Peshawar Medical College (PMC), Peshawar.

Afaq Shamsi, President of the Halal Awareness& Research Council facilitated the formation and formal launch of the KP Halal Implementation Council, whereas Prof. Dr. Najibul Haq, Adviser Health & Medical Education of the Prime Foundation nominated anonymously as chairperson of the KP Halal Implementation Council.

Representatives of the Halal & Safe Food Authority and senior Ulama Mufti Jawad, Mufti Khalid, Mufti Yahya, Mufti Aqib Javed and Mufti Masood Shah would be the members of the Council.

It is worth mentioning that the KP Halal Implementation Council will act as a bridge between the food businesses and the Halal Food Authority to help facilitate implementation of the Halal and Safe Food Guidelines among the food businesses throughout the province. The Council and PF will together build capacity of the food businesses about Halal & Safe Food practices, while the Halal & Safe Food Authority will subsequently certify them as Halal & Safe Food Businesses.

The council will engage the local Ulama and congregational prayer leaders in enlisting the food businesses and training them. The meeting was heavily attended by Ulama and a select gathering of the food businesses. They hailed the initiative and assured their full cooperation.

