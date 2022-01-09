ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,969
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,304,058
1,57224hr
Sindh
486,740
Punjab
447,530
Balochistan
33,658
Islamabad
109,283
KPK
181,715
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

12 killed, 29 injured in recent rains, snowfall-related incidents in KPK

BR Web Desk Updated 09 Jan 2022
File photo
File photo

At least 12 people have been killed and 29 others injured in recent torrential rains, and heavy snowfall in various parts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KPK), Aaj News reported on Sunday.

Six of these deaths and 13 injuries came during the past 24 hours, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said in a report. The damage to public property was also reported in such incidents.

"In the recent rain, 10 people – including seven children and two women – died in Upper Dir," the report said, adding that one death was reported in Mardan and Lower Kohistan each. Moreover, 29 people were injured in different incidents of roof collapse in different areas.

Fawad says record snowfall caused Murree tragedy

As many as 22 houses were partially damaged in rain-related incidents.

The PDMA said relief items were distributed among affected families in Charsadda and Upper Dir.

As per the instructions of KPK Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, relief efforts were underway and the administration was working to clear roads, the disaster management authority added.

rain PDMA heavy snowfall snowfall related deaths in KP

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

12 killed, 29 injured in recent rains, snowfall-related incidents in KPK

CM Buzdar conducts aerial inspection of snow-affected areas in Murree

Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio crosses 3% as number of daily cases rises

164 dead, nearly 6,000 held in Kazakhstan unrest

Sri Lanka's president asks China to restructure debt repayments

Most Gulf bourses in black despite Omicron threat

Women's camel beauty contest makes debut in Saudi

Taliban arrest Afghan professor after social media criticism

England dig in to salvage heart-pumping draw in 4th Ashes Test

UAE central bank expects economy to grow 4.2% in 2022

Read more stories