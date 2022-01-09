12 killed, 29 injured in recent rains, snowfall-related incidents in KPK

At least 12 people have been killed and 29 others injured in recent torrential rains, and heavy snowfall in various parts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KPK), Aaj News reported on Sunday.

Six of these deaths and 13 injuries came during the past 24 hours, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said in a report. The damage to public property was also reported in such incidents.

"In the recent rain, 10 people – including seven children and two women – died in Upper Dir," the report said, adding that one death was reported in Mardan and Lower Kohistan each. Moreover, 29 people were injured in different incidents of roof collapse in different areas.

As many as 22 houses were partially damaged in rain-related incidents.

The PDMA said relief items were distributed among affected families in Charsadda and Upper Dir.

As per the instructions of KPK Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, relief efforts were underway and the administration was working to clear roads, the disaster management authority added.