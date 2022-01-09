Khuzdar-Kuchlak section: NHA awards N-25 dualisation project to SMADB-Shahrukh-MBC JV

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) Executive Board has approved the award of works for dualisation of Khuzdar-Kuchlak section of the National Highway (N-25) to the lowest evaluated bidder M/s SMADB-SHAHRUKH-MBC Joint Venture at bid price of Rs8.786 billion.

The meeting of the NHA’s Executive Board was chaired by Capt (retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha, Chairman, NHA which considered the award of works for Dualization of Khuzdar-Kuchlak Section of the National Highway (N-25).

The board approved the award of works to the lowest evaluated bidder M/s SMADB-SHAHRUKH-MBC Joint Venture at their evaluated/corrected bid price of Rs8.786 billion, which according to the authority is 22.33 percent below the engineer’s estimate of Rs11.312 billion.

The NHA Executive Board approved Addendum No 1 of Rs10.889 million to the consultancy contract titled, “Detailed Design, Traffic Studies, Commercial Feasibility Study, and Bid Evaluation/Bid Comparative Analysis for Hyderabad–Sukkur Motorway Project on BOT Basis under Public Private Partnership (PPP) Arrangement” signed between the NHA and the M/s NESPAK in JV with M/s ZAK Consulting Engineers in association with M/s KPMG Taseer Hadi and Co and M/s Axis Law Chambers.

This addendum will cover cost of additional services related to Hydraulic Model Study and ROW demarcation, thereby, increasing the overall consultancy contract cost from Rs61.177 million to Rs72.066 million.

Hakla-D I Khan Motorway inaugurated: PM links ‘inclusive’ uplift to national progress

The NHA Executive Board also approved the award of concessions for construction, operation, management and maintenance of filling stations along with allied facilities at following four sites of Hakla-DI Khan Motorway (CPEC-WR) to M/s Attock Petroleum Ltd on advance net guaranteed rental basis for a period of 12 years from the date of commencement and 10 percent enhanced net guaranteed revenue in the succeeding years cumulatively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022