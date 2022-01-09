‘Economy is witnessing strong growth, creating jobs’: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that profits of listed businesses have grown and this shows that the economy is witnessing growth and creating jobs. In a message from his Twitter handle, Imran Khan said that profits of listed businesses grew 59 percent year on year for the first nine months, despite Covid challenges.

“This shows our economy is witnessing strong growth and creating jobs,” he said and added that he was hopeful that the businesses and employers will share these gains with their workforces. Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Friday shared that Pakistan’s stock market has claimed the highest profit of the previous 10 years in 2021.

PM Imran terms PTI govt tenure 'an economic success story'

Taking to Twitter from his personal handle, Shaukat Tarin shared a graph from Securities and Exchange Companies of Pakistan (SECP) showing year on year growth of profits in the stock market after taxes. He said that the stock market has secured aggregate profits of Rs258 billion in 2021, the highest ever during the last 10 years.

Adviser to PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill also commented on the report and said that the statistics shared by the finance minister were meant for those who launched propaganda on the decline of the economy in the country. He said in a message from his Twitter handle that other than an aggregate Rs258 billion profits, the overall volume of trade in the PSX remained highest as compared to the last four years.