PITB to set up CMS, dedicated helpline for PMMD

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) will set up a Complaint Management System (CMS) and a dedicated helpline for the Punjab Mines and Minerals Department (PMMD).

In this connection, PITB DG (e-Governance) Sajid Latif and Punjab Mines and Minerals Secretary Amir Ejaz Akbar Gondal signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the presence of the PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor and other senior officials.

As per the details shared by the PITB here on Saturday, this initiative is a part of the annual the ongoing annual development programme’s scheme ‘Strengthening of Directorate General Mines and Minerals Punjab and IT Integration of Administrative Department.’

Under the MoU, the PITB will develop a CMS in addition to setting up a dedicated helpline number 042-99030122. The CMS and dedicated helpline will be managed by PITB’s IT operations team and Citizen Contact Centre (CCC). The PITB’s CCC is the first government-to-citizen (G2C) contact centre offering a number of services to various government departments, including SMS messages, robot calls and live agents calls.

While addressing the signing ceremony, the secretary Punjab Mines and Minerals said this initiative will improve departmental service delivery, simplify work processes while eliminating ambiguities and bottlenecks. “The CCC’s services in particular will help address the citizen concerns and queries without delays and contribute to timely decisions,” he added.

The PITB chairman said the PITB initiated ICT interventions are successfully digitising outdated manual systems while enhancing efficiency and improving monitoring of department’s progress.

