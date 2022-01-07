ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Dollar retreats modestly before US job data

Reuters 07 Jan 2022

LONDON: The dollar retreated slightly on Friday but was still on course to gain over the week before the release of US labour data that investors think could reinforce the case for early Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Traders were also awaiting the latest euro zone inflation data scheduled for release at 1000 GMT to gauge whether the European Central Bank might tilt towards a more hawkish stance.

Earlier data showed German exports grew in November despite persisting supply bottlenecks in manufacturing, while industrial output fell.

The euro rose 0.13% to $1.1315 in morning trading in Europe but was down about 0.5% for the week against the greenback.

At 0912 GMT, the dollar index which measures the greenback against major peers, was down 0.14% at 96.126 and set for weekly gains of about 0.5%.

The yen has been the most prominent casualty of the dollar's strength in the first trading week of the year, as investors reckon the Bank of Japan will lag others on rate hikes.

The greenback hit a five-year peak on the yen at 116.35 on Tuesday and hovered around 115.81 on Friday.

It is up about 0.6% on the yen this week and about 2.7% over five weeks. The dollar is also eyeing its best week in more than a month against the Australian and New Zealand dollars.

The release on Federal Reserve meeting minutes on Wednesday supported expectations that the Fed could raise rates as soon as March and several times this year, pushing up US yields and the currency.

On Thursday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the Fed could start reducing its balance sheet soon after it begins hiking. Even dovish San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said the balance sheet reduction would follow normalising rates.

"It's a surprise the dollar hasn't done better this week on the surge in Treasury yields and the hawkish FOMC minutes", said Kenneth Broux, an FX strategist at Societe Generale in London.

Elsewhere, sterling has held its own this week as traders figure the Bank of England will soon begin its own hiking path. It last bought $1.3546, not far from Tuesday's two-month high of $1.3599. It is near a two-year high on the euro.

The big moves in the US bond market have unsettled traders' sentiment across asset classes.

Cryptocurrencies have dropped sharply in thin holiday trade.

Bitcoin hit its lowest since September in Asia trading at $40,939 but recouped some losses and ticked up to $42,445.

