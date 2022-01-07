ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.53%)
AVN 102.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.98%)
GGGL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.05%)
GGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.03%)
GTECH 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.18%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.73%)
MLCF 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.74%)
PACE 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
PIBTL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.44%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.32%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TPL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.64%)
TPLP 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.31%)
TREET 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
TRG 114.33 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-7.38%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.21%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.17%)
YOUW 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (8.51%)
BR100 4,631 Decreased By -52.8 (-1.13%)
BR30 19,424 Decreased By -792.3 (-3.92%)
KSE100 45,082 Decreased By -325.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 17,760 Decreased By -110.4 (-0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
264 degrees awarded at NUST Business School convocation

Press Release 07 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: A total of 264 graduates received their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees at the 12th NUST Business School (NBS) convocation held at the university’s main campus here the other day. Ghias Khan, President & Chief Executive Officer of Engro Corporation Pakistan, was the chief guest on the occasion, who awarded degrees to the graduates and medals to the distinction holders.

In his convocation address, the chief guest extolled graduates, and their parents and faculty for their immense hard work and dedication. He urged the graduates to have faith in their abilities; dream big; make the most of opportunities coming their way and live a life full of confidence, dynamism and integrity.

Earlier in his address, Lt Gen Javed Mahmood Bukhari (retd), Rector NUST, felicitated the graduating students upon successful completion of their respective degree programmes. He also paid glaring tribute to the parents whose sacrifices and perseverance enabled students to accomplish their cherished goals.

Expressing his gratitude to Ghias Khan, he termed his presence a great source of inspiration for the graduates. He also made special mention of how Engro Corporation had transformed into a vibrant and diverse brand name since Ghias assumed his role as the organisation’s CEO five years ago.

For Master of Business Administration, Gold Medal was awarded to Habiba Mehmood (2018) and Seyda Amna Ali Naqvi (2019); for Master of Science in Human Resource Management, Gold Medal was awarded to Mahnoor Naseer (2017), and for Master of Science in Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Gold Medal was awarded to Abdul Saboor (2017), M Moeen Yaqoob (2017) and Hasan Shahzad (2019). Rector’s Gold Medal for best Business Research Project for Masters in Business Administration was awarded to Nooriyah Yaqoob (2019).

For Bachelors in Business Administration, Gold Medal was awarded to Maryum Arshad (2017), and Chancellor’s Silver Medal was awarded to Amna Jan Khattak (2017). Rector’s Gold Medal for best Final Year Project was also awarded to Amna Jan Khattak.

For Bachelors in Accounting and Finance, Gold Medal was awarded to Shafaq Ahmed (2017), and Chancellor’s Silver Medal was awarded to Fatimah Asif (2017). Rector’s Gold Medal for best Final Year Project was awarded to Safa Irfan (2017).

Meanwhile, Dr Muhammad Moazzam and Dr Mian Rehman-ud-Din were conferred Best Teacher Award, and Dr Asfia Obaid and Dr Hussain Tariq Best Researcher for the years 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NUST Engro Corporation Pakistan Lt Gen Javed Mahmood Bukhari (retd)

