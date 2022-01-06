ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.53%)
AVN 102.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.98%)
GGGL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.05%)
GGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.03%)
GTECH 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.18%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.73%)
MLCF 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.74%)
PACE 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
PIBTL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.44%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.32%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TPL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.64%)
TPLP 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.31%)
TREET 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
TRG 114.33 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-7.38%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.21%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.17%)
YOUW 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (8.51%)
BR100 4,646 Decreased By -38.1 (-0.81%)
BR30 19,471 Decreased By -745.4 (-3.69%)
KSE100 45,170 Decreased By -237.7 (-0.52%)
KSE30 17,796 Decreased By -73.8 (-0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,955
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,299,848
1,08524hr
Sindh
484,226
Punjab
446,300
Balochistan
33,654
Islamabad
108,984
KPK
181,573
China's yuan eases on hawkish Fed, warning of depreciation pressure

Reuters Updated 06 Jan 2022

SHANGHAI: China's yuan eased against the dollar on Thursday, dragged lower by investor worries over capital outflow risks and depreciation pressure after the Federal Reserve indicated it would tighten monetary policy at a faster pace than markets had expected.

Fed policymakers said at their December meeting that the US labor market was "very tight" and the central bank may need to not just raise interest rates sooner than expected but also reduce its overall asset holdings to tame high inflation, according to minutes of the Dec. 14-15 policy meeting.

Fed tightening could affect global fund flows, boosting the dollar and piling pressure on emerging market currencies, traders said.

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3728 per dollar, 51 pips firmer than the previous fix 6.3779.

China's yuan looks set for second year of gains in 2021, rises 2.5%

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.3711 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3742 at midday, 95 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

"The expectation of the Fed's tightening trajectory is likely to dominate the dollar's movements," China Construction Bank said in a note.

"The looming interest rate hikes will lift the short-end dollar rates and likely drive the dollar index higher. With the impact of seasonal FX settlement fading, monetary policy divergence between China and the United States is likely to put some downside pressure on the yuan this year."

The bank expects heavy corporate FX conversion to ebb after the Lunar New Year holiday, which runs from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 this year, while corporate dollar demand should slowly pick up amid strong dollar prospects.

Separately, Financial News, a PBOC-backed newspaper, also warned of depreciation pressure on the yuan, attributing the weakness to shrinking yield advantages, a strengthening dollar, a narrowing trade surplus and uncertainties in global markets.

Expectations of a shrinking yield gap between the world's two largest economies were also reflected in the forwards market, with the one-year dollar/yuan swaps point falling to the lowest level since last January.

By midday, the global dollar index rose to 96.193 from the previous close of 96.171, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3794 per dollar.

Yuan

