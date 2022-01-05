CBOT soybeans may test resistance at $13.97-1/4

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean March contract may test a resistance at $13.97-1/4 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $14.13.

The contract has broken a resistance at $13.84-3/4. The break opened the way towards $13.97-1/4 to $14.13 range. The depth of the correction triggered by $13.84-3/4 suggests a higher target of $14.23-3/4.

A break below $13.84-3/4 could cause a fall to $13.72.

