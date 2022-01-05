US oil may rise into $78.54-$79.18 range

SINGAPORE: US oil may break a resistance at $77.58 per barrel and rise into $78.54-$79.18 range.

The rise on Tuesday suggests an extension of a wave (c) towards $78.54, its 114.6% projection level. This wave seems at the same time observe a set of projection levels on the uptrend from $65.60.

The resistance at $77.58 looks vulnerable, as bulls could have accumulated enough momentum after the correction to the Jan. 3 low of $74.27.

