NED, GSV sign deal to set up first soccer city stadium

KARACHI: NED University of Engineering & Technology (NED) and Global Soccer Ventures (GSV) enter into a 10 year agreement to create the first soccer city stadium in Pakistan.

The rumour mill of the much anticipated soccer city in Pakistan ends as year 2022 kicks off with an iconic landmark stadium deal being inked between GSV and NED University. The state of the art stadium is influenced and designed by German engineering to develop a series of football infrastructure projects in Pakistan by GSV from the city of lights in Karachi.

Karachi city will see an iconic landmark with a brand new sports arena landscape in its skyline with an investment of $12 million USD. It will not only offer FIFA international playing conditions but will also offer an enduring football experience for fans and players with a raft of marketing and technology opportunities for brands never offered before in Pakistan’s sports.

Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, Vice Chancellor, NED University of Engineering and Technology said: “NED is world renowned for being at the cutting edge of technology and science in its educational curriculum so why not football. It is a vision that only GSV can bring to life. I have seen the science and evolution of football on offer and it will be a major transformation for football in Pakistan”.

Chairman GSV Yasir Mahmood said: “It is time Pakistan rediscovers itself in football infrastructure offering the much needed professional and world class facilities.”

