ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.92%)
ASL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.61%)
AVN 103.00 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (6.74%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.02%)
FNEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.08%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.97%)
GGL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.47%)
GTECH 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 36.57 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.72%)
PACE 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.03%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.41%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.6%)
TELE 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
TPL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TPLP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.29%)
TREET 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (3.62%)
TRG 123.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.59%)
UNITY 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.71%)
WAVES 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.31%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By 61.6 (1.34%)
BR30 20,091 Increased By 602.5 (3.09%)
KSE100 45,391 Increased By 504 (1.12%)
KSE30 17,859 Increased By 212.8 (1.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Arabica coffee recovers from 1-1/2-month low; raw sugar also up

  • March New York cocoa fell 0.1% to $2,496 a tonne
  • March raw sugar rose 0.3% to 18.80 cents per lb
  • March arabica coffee was up 0.7% to $2.2485 per lb
Reuters 04 Jan 2022

Arabica coffee on ICE recovered on Tuesday after hitting a 1-1/2 month low in the prior session, while raw sugar also gained as the wider financial markets shrugged off worries the Omicron coronavirus variant could choke the global economic recovery.

Coffee

March arabica coffee was up 0.7% to $2.2485 per lb at 1220 GMT, recovering from Monday's 1-1/2 month low. Arabica closed last year up 76%.

Dealers said arabica, the biggest gainer among all commonly traded commodities last year, was likely to fall next week due to fund index rebalancing.

They estimate the Bloomberg Commodity Index, for example, needs to sell roughly 1% of its coffee portfolio to meet its coffee allocation target for this year. This equals about 13,000 lots of selling, they said.

Honduran coffee exports almost doubled in December versus a year earlier to reach 386,806 60-kg bags, data showed.

March robusta coffee fell 0.8% to $2,350 a tonne. The contract hit a 10-year high of $2,384 last Thursday, and ended last year up 71%.

Robusta coffee slips from 10-year peak, sugar edges up

Sugar

March raw sugar rose 0.3% to 18.80 cents per lb. The contract ended 2021 up 21.9% but has since struggled.

Dealers said sugar's upside was limited for now as lacklustre demand meets adequate supply and improved prospects for the next crop from top producer Brazil.

Brazil has seen widespread rains in the centre-south region of late.

Indian sugar mills have produced 11.56 million tonnes of sugar in the first three months of 2021/22 marketing year, up nearly 4.3% from the same period a year earlier.

March white sugar rose 0.3% to $495.70 a tonne.

Cocoa

March New York cocoa fell 0.1% to $2,496 a tonne. The contract ended 2021 down just over 3%, bucking the trend in sugar and coffee.

Dealers said the decrease in New York cocoa's open interest in the last few days suggested speculators had further liquidated their long positions.

March London cocoa fell 0.4% to 1,695 pounds per tonne.

Cocoa prices coffee prices sugar price Arabica coffee prices Coffee export sugar demand cocoa export

