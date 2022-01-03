ANL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.9%)
ASC 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
ASL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.83%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
FCCL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
FFBL 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.11%)
FFL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.17%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.41%)
GGL 24.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
JSCL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
NETSOL 97.50 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (4.26%)
PACE 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PAEL 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.34%)
POWER 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
PTC 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.05%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.43%)
TELE 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.08%)
TRG 119.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.1%)
UNITY 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 39.4 (0.86%)
BR30 19,489 Increased By 156.2 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,887 Increased By 290.8 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,647 Increased By 144.9 (0.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,943
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,235
70824hr
Sindh
482,826
Punjab
445,445
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,755
KPK
181,469
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Euro zone factory growth stayed strong in Dec as supply issues eased

Reuters 03 Jan 2022

LONDON: Manufacturing activity in the euro zone remained resilient at the end of 2021 as factories took advantage of an easing in supply chain bottlenecks and stocked up on raw materials at a record pace, a survey showed.

The global coronavirus pandemic had left factories struggling to get the materials they need and sent costs soaring, but a tentative easing of the supply issues led to a marked decrease in price pressures.

IHS Markit's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dipped to 58.0 in December from November's 58.4, matching an initial "flash" estimate and still comfortably above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction.

An index measuring output, which feeds into a composite PMI due on Wednesday and seen as a good guide to economic health, held steady at November's 53.8.

"It has been an incredibly challenging period for euro zone manufacturers this second half of 2021, but the latest survey data hasn't spoiled the festive cheer too much," said Joe Hayes, senior economist at IHS Markit.

"We're seeing some tentative, but very welcome signs that the supply chain crisis which has plagued production lines all across Europe is beginning to recede. Although what gains to be had were only marginal ... PMI data showed stocks of purchases rising at a survey-record rate in December".

That easing meant the input prices index sank to an albeit still high eight-month low of 86.7 from 88.9, allowing factories to raise their prices at a much slower pace than in November.

"Easing inflation rates are again a welcome sign, but we're still in hot territory," Hayes added.

The European Central Bank took another small step in rolling back crisis-era stimulus last month but raised its inflation projections and now sees it at 3.2% this year, well above its 2.0% target.

manufacturing activity Euro zone factory growth global coronavirus pandemic

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Euro zone factory growth stayed strong in Dec as supply issues eased

Follow SOPs, we don't want to impose strict restrictions: Murtaza Wahab

MoC withdraws textile, apparel policy 2020-25?

Pakistan reports over 700 Covid-19 cases for first time since October 2021

Former Pakistan captain Hafeez calls time on international career

Chinese cos help Pakistan cut cellphone imports

Turkish lira slides 5%, eyes on surging inflation

Jul-Dec 2021: Trade deficit touches $25bn mark

IMF to approve tranche only after prior actions are carried out: govt

Three agreements with KE: Secy Power summons internal meeting

Dec exports surge 16.7pc to $2.76bn YoY: Dawood

Read more stories