‘Training important tool to harness professional skills’

Press Release 03 Jan 2022

FAISALABAD: Training is an important tool to harness the professional skills and overall performance of the officers and the officials said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company.

He was addressing the concluding ceremony of the promotion class for Line Superintends (LS) Second to LS First in FESCO Regional Training Center (RTC). He said that by providing training we could imbibe new trends in the professional life of the staff, which would certainly yield better results. He said that despite years of experience, the room for further improvement always remains intact and we must continue on job training for our technical field staff.

He further said that different courses for the FESCO employees continue round the year which not only help them to improve their skills but also imperative for their promotion to next grade.

CEO directed the instructors to sensitize trainees to refresh their academic as well as theoretical knowledge with innovative and conscious efforts. He said that this training will help them to deal prudently with their officers, subordinate staff and consumers. He said that present syllabus and practical may be further improved to bring improvement in their skills.

He congratulated the LS who have successfully completed their training to move into the field with renowned commitment to serve the consumers with dedication and honesty; it will not only help in minimizing the problems confronted by the consumers but also play a major role in image building of the company.

FESCO FESCO Regional Training Center (RTC) FESCO employees

