ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.89%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.7%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.09%)
GGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.45%)
KAPCO 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.34%)
MLCF 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
NETSOL 93.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.69%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.44%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.35%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.67%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
WTL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 19,332 Decreased By -233.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 44,596 Increased By 179.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,502 Increased By 70 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,941
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,296,527
59424hr
Sindh
482,411
Punjab
445,228
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,720
KPK
181,430
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

China to scrap subsidies for electric vehicles

AFP 02 Jan 2022

BEIJING: China will end subsidies for electric and hybrid cars at the end of the year, authorities have announced, saying the strength of sales in the sector meant state support was no longer needed.

In a statement published Friday, the Ministry of Finance said purchase subsidies would be reduced by 30 percent from the beginning of 2022 before being scrapped completely by the end of the year.

China to cut new energy vehicle subsidies by 30% in 2022

“Given the growth of the industry for vehicles with new energy, the sales trends and the smooth transition of manufacturers, the subsidies... will end on December 31,” the ministry said. “Vehicles registered after December 31, 2022 will not be subsidised.”

Sales of electric and hybrid cars have boomed in China, with increases of more than 100 percent year-on-year in recent months.

China electric cars electric vehicles hybrid cars

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

China to scrap subsidies for electric vehicles

Govt to import pulses to bridge supply-demand gap

Tough decisions taken for sake of economic growth: MoF spokesperson

Appointment of Nepra Members: PD asks CD to implement amended rule of power law

Newly-opened, redesignated business accounts: Banks required to inform FBR about particulars

Resolution of dispute on JJVL LPG plant: Petroleum Div asked to submit summary to ECC

Corporate sector: FBR defers implementation of digital mode of payment

QTA for 1Q: Discos want to pass Rs17.85bn burden onto consumers

EU drafts plan to label gas and nuclear investments as green

Dec CPI up 12.3pc YoY

Hascol and its senior management: FBR decides to initiate audit

Read more stories