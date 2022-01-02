Lord Daniel calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: Lord Daniel Hannan, member of the United Kingdom Board of Trade, Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar was also present during the meeting, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Lord Daniel is currently on a visit to Pakistan on the invitation of Governor Punjab.

Lord Hannan praised prime minister’s vision for a Green Pakistan that included 10 billion trees tsunami programme, wildlife conservation measures, national parks and environmental protection initiatives.

He said these initiatives were being acknowledged all over the world.