Punjab govt allocates of Rs740bn to welfare projects

Recorder Report 01 Jan 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab government had allocated the largest ever development budget of Rs 740 billion for projects of public welfare and civic facilities.

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdum Hashim Jawan Bakht disclosed this while giving a briefing to the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, SAPM Political Affairs Shahbaz Gill, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, Punjab Chief Secretary Punjab and senior officials attended the meeting.

Planning and Development Board Chairman Abdullah Sumbal briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan about allocation of budget and status of its utilization for ongoing development projects in education, roads and health sector of Punjab.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister directed the Punjab administration to complete the public welfare projects on time while ensuring quality of service to general masses. He reiterated to run effective public awareness campaign about the government’s development projects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

development projects Punjab government Imran Khan Hashim Jawan Bakht welfare projects

