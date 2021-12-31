Markets
US oil may fall into $72.87-$73.99 range
31 Dec 2021
SINGAPORE: US oil may test a support at $74.98 per barrel, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling into $72.87 to $73.99 range.
The contract faces a strong resistance at $76.95, the 100% projection level of an upward wave (c).
This barrier is strengthened by another one at $76.59, the 161.8% projection level of an uptrend from $65.60.
The wave (c) could have ended around $76.95.
A break above $76.95 may open the way towards $78.54.
