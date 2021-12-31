ANL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (8.65%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
ASL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
FCCL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
FNEL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
GGL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.13%)
JSCL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.86%)
KAPCO 32.40 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.61%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.57%)
MDTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.94%)
NETSOL 96.11 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.11%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 22.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.9%)
PIBTL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
POWER 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.27%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.03%)
SNGP 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.62%)
TELE 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
TRG 125.09 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (4.62%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 19.9 (0.44%)
BR30 19,566 Increased By 258.4 (1.34%)
KSE100 44,416 Increased By 156.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,432 Increased By 62.9 (0.36%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU backs international arms embargo after Myanmar massacre

AFP 31 Dec 2021

BRUSSELS: The European Union called Thursday for an international arms embargo on Myanmar’s junta and for toughening its own sanctions following last week’s massacre of more than 30 people.

The killings took place on Christmas Eve in eastern Kayah state, where pro-democracy rebels have been fighting the military, which took over the government from the democratically elected administration in February.

The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said “the appalling act of violence perpetrated by the military regime” on civilians and humanitarian workers underlined the “urgent need” to hold the junta accountable.

“In view of the escalating violence in Myanmar, increased international preventive action is required, including an arms embargo,” Borrell said in a statement. “The EU also stands ready to impose further sanctions against the military regime,” he added.

His call for an international arms embargo echoed one Tuesday from the United States. Western nations have long restricted weapons to Myanmar’s military, which even during the pre-coup democratic transition faced allegations of crimes against humanity for a bloody campaign against the Rohingya minority.

The UN General Assembly voted in June to prevent arms shipments into Myanmar, but the measure was symbolic as it was not taken up by the more powerful Security Council. China and Russia, which hold veto power on the Security Council — as well as neighbouring India — are the major arms providers to Myanmar.

Myanmar has been in chaos since a military coup in February, with more than 1,300 people killed in a crackdown by security forces, according to a local monitoring group. Since the coup, the EU has imposed targeted sanctions on the Myanmar military, its leaders and entities.

The bloc also halted EU financial assistance to the government and froze assistance that could be seen as legitimising the military regime. Borrell said “the targeting of civilians and humanitarian actors is unacceptable and a blatant violation of human rights and international law, including humanitarian law.”

EU Josep Borrell UN General Assembly Myanmar massacre Myanmar’s junta

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

EU backs international arms embargo after Myanmar massacre

Liquidity for interbank market: ECs may be offered Re1 incentive against each USD

Loan for Sui gas companies: MoF urged to extend Rs24.19bn sovereign guarantee

Finance (Suppl) Bill: 17pc GST proposed to be levied on over 150 items

SBP bill aimed at insulating officials from actions

Govt tables Supplementary Finance, SBP bills

Only Rs2bn impact on the common man: Tarin says IMF programme ‘vital for economy’

Mobile phone calls: 10pc to 15pc WHT hike proposed

Burden of Rs650bn shifted to consumers: Govt fails to improve power sector’s performance

Energy items: there’s no reduction in trade deficit intensity

SNGPL-based plants: Ministry suggests Rs839/MMBtu rate for operations

Read more stories