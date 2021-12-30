ANL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (8.65%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
ASL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
FCCL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
FNEL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
GGL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.13%)
JSCL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.86%)
KAPCO 32.40 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.61%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.57%)
MDTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.94%)
NETSOL 96.11 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.11%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 22.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.9%)
PIBTL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
POWER 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.27%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.03%)
SNGP 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.62%)
TELE 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
TRG 125.09 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (4.62%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 19.9 (0.44%)
BR30 19,566 Increased By 258.4 (1.34%)
KSE100 44,416 Increased By 156.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,432 Increased By 62.9 (0.36%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dow touches record high as unemployment claims slip

Reuters 30 Dec 2021

The blue-chip Dow hit an all-time high on Thursday, extending a record-setting run as a dip in weekly jobless claims allayed fears over the economic damage from a rampant surge in COVID-19 infections in the United States.

Financials, materials, and energy sectors, which tend to benefit in an environment of improving economic outlook, led gains among nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes trading higher.

The Labor Department's data showed that the number of Americans filing for new unemployment claims slipped to 198,000 in the Christmas week from 205,000 a week earlier. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 208,000 applications for the latest week.

Equities have rallied recently, albeit in some of the thinnest trading volumes that US stock exchanges have seen this year, as growing evidence emerged that the Omicron variant causes less severe illness than the Delta strain.

Dow eyes record highs in thin holiday trade; retailers jump

Aiding sentiment, top US infectious disease adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday the surge in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the United States is likely to peak by the end of January.

"You've seen a microcosm of the market rally all year in this week - really strong GDP numbers, employment numbers and really skeptical investors who have kept a nice lid but the market keeps scratching higher," said Carol Schleif, deputy chief investment officer at BMO Family Office.

"It is a classic example of a wall of worry that the market is climbing and we suspect that it'll take that into the new year as well."

As Wall Street's main indexes look to exit the year with their sharpest three-year surge since 1999, the attention will shift towards the pace of US interest rate hikes in the face of soaring prices and supply chain logjams.

At 9:43 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 137.58 points, or 0.38%, at 36,626.21, the S&P 500 was up 5.88 points, or 0.12%, at 4,798.94, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.81 points, or 0.01%, at 15,765.40.

Stock markets are currently in a historically strong period, also called the "Santa Claus Rally" that typically occurs in the last five trading days of the year and the first two of the new year.

Among individual stocks, Biogen Inc slipped 6.1%, giving back some gains from the prior session as Samsung BioLogics denied a media report that said the South Korean firm was in talks to buy the US drugmaker.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.06-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.72-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 47 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 36 new highs and 76 new lows.

US stocks Wall Street indexes Dow Jones indexes

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Dow touches record high as unemployment claims slip

NA session adjourned after govt tables SBP amendment bill, 'mini-budget' amid ruckus

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee fights back with significant recovery

Daily Covid-19 cases: Pakistan reports over 400 after nearly a month

Pakistan’s health-tech startup Healthwire raises $3.3mn

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $298mn, now stand at $17.86bn

Saudi Arabia boosts pandemic measures at Makkah's Grand Mosque

Babar Azam nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Year award

Turkish central bank's net FX reserves plunge to lowest since 2002

Saudi king urges Iran to end 'negative' behaviour in region

Taliban chief orders fighters not to 'punish' former regime members

Read more stories