ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
ASC 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
GGL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
KAPCO 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
NETSOL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.12%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PRL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.31%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 119.57 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.46%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,550 Increased By 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 19,307 Increased By 339.1 (1.79%)
KSE100 44,260 Increased By 216.4 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,369 Increased By 80.1 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,918
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,379
34824hr
Sindh
481,096
Punjab
444,752
Balochistan
33,626
Islamabad
108,534
KPK
181,285
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP urges govt to make NSP document public

Recorder Report 30 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has asked the government to make the “clandestine” document of national security policy public, which was approved by the federal cabinet on Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference, PPP’s central secretary information Faisal Karim Kundi along with party leader Akhunzada Chattan, raised questions for not making the national security policy’s document public and not taking the parliament into confidence.

They demanded that the document of the national security policy should be made public, so that the nation should get to know about the policy, adding that it was incomprehensible as to why the government was keeping the document of the national security policy in secrecy.

They warned that terrorism is once again resurging despite, the achievements after heavy losses and sacrifices by the people and security personnel and demanded that a complete implementation should be made in the National Action Plan (NAP).

They stated that terrorists are carrying out attacks on a daily basis in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, adding that if immediate measures were not taken the situation could get out of control. The PPP leaders stated that Pakistan has to review its Afghanistan policy, adding that the Taliban have reportedly started removing the barbed wire erected on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

“Whoever comes into power in Afghanistan, is becoming an enemy of Pakistan. Unless we take the “souls” of Gen Ziaul Haq, Gen Hameed Gul, Colonel Imam, out the Afghan policy, the situation will remain the same,” said PPP leader Akhunzada Chattan.

Kundi stated that the government had promised to present the national security policy in the Senate but it failed to do so. “Policies made behind the closed-door would have the similar results to that of our Afghan policy,” he said.

While referring to the government’s plan to bring the mini budget, he said that the people are already under heavy burden of the skyrocketing inflation, while the new taxes would further add to their woes.

Kundi recalled that prior to coming into power Imran Khan used to say that inflation comes when the prime minister is “a thief”. “Now let him [PM Khan] tell himself what he is today,” he said, adding that the country has been mortgaged to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He further stated that Sindh is a gas producing province but natural gas is not available in the province. Similarly, electricity is being generated in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa but there is no electricity available for the people of the province.

He said that the federal cabinet has decided that to form a joint investigation team (JIT), investigate the murder of PPP Nazim Jokhio in Sindh, while the federal government is silent to make similar JITs to probe into the assassinations of the leaders from other parties such as ANP leader in Bannu and PPP’s Bannu president who got injured in an attack. “The sitting minister Ali Amin Gandapur was accused of being involved in murder of Israr Gandapur but why no JIT was formed to investigate the charge against him,” he asked. He urged the Supreme Court to take notice of all those political workers and media persons who have been murdered by investigating these cases through JITs.

The PPP leader said that his party’s central executive committee (CEC) meeting would be held in Lahore on January 5, 2022, in which, the party would decide about its future course of action against the PTI government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP Federal Cabinet Imran Khan Faisal Karim Kundi NSP Akhunzada Chattan

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

PPP urges govt to make NSP document public

New sugar arrivals likely to drag down prices

Joint opposition vows to block mini-budget

Special Economic Zones: Process of investment simplified: Umar

PM for developing export culture

Suspension of gas supply: Two power companies issue OFME notices to CPPA-G

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation drops 16.5pc YoY

Shares acquisition: KE receives fresh PAI from Shanghai Electric

FCA for November 2021: Nepra may allow proposed Rs4.33 hike in tariff

Supply of power, gas to textile mill: MoC requests MoE to withdraw reduced tariff

Domestic gas exploration: PM for fast-track issuance of licences

Read more stories