PPP urges govt to make NSP document public

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has asked the government to make the “clandestine” document of national security policy public, which was approved by the federal cabinet on Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference, PPP’s central secretary information Faisal Karim Kundi along with party leader Akhunzada Chattan, raised questions for not making the national security policy’s document public and not taking the parliament into confidence.

They demanded that the document of the national security policy should be made public, so that the nation should get to know about the policy, adding that it was incomprehensible as to why the government was keeping the document of the national security policy in secrecy.

They warned that terrorism is once again resurging despite, the achievements after heavy losses and sacrifices by the people and security personnel and demanded that a complete implementation should be made in the National Action Plan (NAP).

They stated that terrorists are carrying out attacks on a daily basis in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, adding that if immediate measures were not taken the situation could get out of control. The PPP leaders stated that Pakistan has to review its Afghanistan policy, adding that the Taliban have reportedly started removing the barbed wire erected on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

“Whoever comes into power in Afghanistan, is becoming an enemy of Pakistan. Unless we take the “souls” of Gen Ziaul Haq, Gen Hameed Gul, Colonel Imam, out the Afghan policy, the situation will remain the same,” said PPP leader Akhunzada Chattan.

Kundi stated that the government had promised to present the national security policy in the Senate but it failed to do so. “Policies made behind the closed-door would have the similar results to that of our Afghan policy,” he said.

While referring to the government’s plan to bring the mini budget, he said that the people are already under heavy burden of the skyrocketing inflation, while the new taxes would further add to their woes.

Kundi recalled that prior to coming into power Imran Khan used to say that inflation comes when the prime minister is “a thief”. “Now let him [PM Khan] tell himself what he is today,” he said, adding that the country has been mortgaged to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He further stated that Sindh is a gas producing province but natural gas is not available in the province. Similarly, electricity is being generated in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa but there is no electricity available for the people of the province.

He said that the federal cabinet has decided that to form a joint investigation team (JIT), investigate the murder of PPP Nazim Jokhio in Sindh, while the federal government is silent to make similar JITs to probe into the assassinations of the leaders from other parties such as ANP leader in Bannu and PPP’s Bannu president who got injured in an attack. “The sitting minister Ali Amin Gandapur was accused of being involved in murder of Israr Gandapur but why no JIT was formed to investigate the charge against him,” he asked. He urged the Supreme Court to take notice of all those political workers and media persons who have been murdered by investigating these cases through JITs.

The PPP leader said that his party’s central executive committee (CEC) meeting would be held in Lahore on January 5, 2022, in which, the party would decide about its future course of action against the PTI government.

