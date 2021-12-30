SNGPL organises E-Kachehri

KARACHI: Sui Northern Gas organized an E-Kachehri at its Head Office. Managing Director SNGPL Ali J Hamdani listened to complaints of customers and directed relevant officials for immediate resolution of complaints. Senior management of the company along with regional managers attended E-Kachehri through video conference.

Consumers belonging to different areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lodged complaints related to gas connection, billing and gas pressers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021