Pakistan
SNGPL organises E-Kachehri
30 Dec 2021
KARACHI: Sui Northern Gas organized an E-Kachehri at its Head Office. Managing Director SNGPL Ali J Hamdani listened to complaints of customers and directed relevant officials for immediate resolution of complaints. Senior management of the company along with regional managers attended E-Kachehri through video conference.
Consumers belonging to different areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lodged complaints related to gas connection, billing and gas pressers.
