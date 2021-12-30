ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
ASC 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
GGL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
KAPCO 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
NETSOL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.12%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PRL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.31%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 119.57 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.46%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,550 Increased By 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 19,307 Increased By 339.1 (1.79%)
KSE100 44,260 Increased By 216.4 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,369 Increased By 80.1 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,918
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,379
34824hr
Sindh
481,096
Punjab
444,752
Balochistan
33,626
Islamabad
108,534
KPK
181,285
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 30 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd           17-12-2021   30-12-2021
Nimir Industrial
Chemicals Ltd #                  20-12-2021   30-12-2021                                  30-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd            23-12-2021   30-12-2021    900% (F)     21-12-2021       30-12-2021
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation        23-12-2021   30-12-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                     30-12-2021   31-12-2021
(AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank Ltd       27-12-2021   02-01-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd #            28-12-2021   04-01-2022                                   4-01-2022
JS Global Capital Ltd            31-12-2021   04-01-2022    50% (ii)     29-12-2021
Avanceon Ltd #                   29-12-2021   05-01-2022                                   5-01-2022
Altern Energy Ltd                31-12-2021   06-01-2022    185% (i)     29-12-2021
Huffaz Seamless Pipe
Industries Ltd #                 31-12-2021   06-01-2022                                   6-01-2022
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri
Bank Ltd                         24-12-2021   07-01-2022
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Ltd                   01-01-2022   07-01-2022
TRG Pakistan Ltd #               29-12-2021   11-01-2022                                  11-01-2022
Ados Pakistan Ltd #              06-01-2022   13-01-2022                                  13-01-2022
Siemens Engineering
(Pakistan) Ltd                   06-01-2022   13-01-2022    460% (F)     4-01-2022        13-01-2022
(BAFLTFC7) Bank ALfalah Ltd      06-01-2022   15-01-2022
(CNERGYSC) Cnergyico PK Ltd      10-01-2022   18-01-2022
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd #        12-01-2022   18-01-2022                                  18-01-2022
Sindh Abadgars Sugar Mills Ltd   19-01-2022   25-01-2022    NIL                           25-01-2022
Habib Sugar Mills Ltd            17-01-2022   26-01-2022    60% (F)      13-01-2022       26-01-2022
The Thal Industries
Corporation Ltd                  19-01-2022   26-01-2022    30% (F)      17-01-2022       26-01-2022
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd       20-01-2022   27-01-2022    NIL                           27-01-2022
Khairpur Sugar Mills Ltd         21-01-2022   28-01-2022    NIL                           28-01-2022
Baba Farid Sugar Mills Ltd       21-01-2022   28-01-2022    NIL                           28-01-2022
Al-Noor Sugar Mills Ltd          21-01-2022   30-01-2022    50% (F)      19-01-2022       27-01-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd        21-01-2022   30-01-2022    30% (F)      19-01-2022       27-01-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

New sugar arrivals likely to drag down prices

Joint opposition vows to block mini-budget

Special Economic Zones: Process of investment simplified: Umar

PM for developing export culture

Suspension of gas supply: Two power companies issue OFME notices to CPPA-G

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation drops 16.5pc YoY

Shares acquisition: KE receives fresh PAI from Shanghai Electric

FCA for November 2021: Nepra may allow proposed Rs4.33 hike in tariff

Supply of power, gas to textile mill: MoC requests MoE to withdraw reduced tariff

Domestic gas exploration: PM for fast-track issuance of licences

Read more stories