KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== (JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd 17-12-2021 30-12-2021 Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd # 20-12-2021 30-12-2021 30-12-2021 Archroma Pakistan Ltd 23-12-2021 30-12-2021 900% (F) 21-12-2021 30-12-2021 (KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation 23-12-2021 30-12-2021 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 30-12-2021 31-12-2021 (AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank Ltd 27-12-2021 02-01-2022 G3 Technologies Ltd # 28-12-2021 04-01-2022 4-01-2022 JS Global Capital Ltd 31-12-2021 04-01-2022 50% (ii) 29-12-2021 Avanceon Ltd # 29-12-2021 05-01-2022 5-01-2022 Altern Energy Ltd 31-12-2021 06-01-2022 185% (i) 29-12-2021 Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries Ltd # 31-12-2021 06-01-2022 6-01-2022 (SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd 24-12-2021 07-01-2022 (AGSILSC) Agha Steel Industries Ltd 01-01-2022 07-01-2022 TRG Pakistan Ltd # 29-12-2021 11-01-2022 11-01-2022 Ados Pakistan Ltd # 06-01-2022 13-01-2022 13-01-2022 Siemens Engineering (Pakistan) Ltd 06-01-2022 13-01-2022 460% (F) 4-01-2022 13-01-2022 (BAFLTFC7) Bank ALfalah Ltd 06-01-2022 15-01-2022 (CNERGYSC) Cnergyico PK Ltd 10-01-2022 18-01-2022 Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd # 12-01-2022 18-01-2022 18-01-2022 Sindh Abadgars Sugar Mills Ltd 19-01-2022 25-01-2022 NIL 25-01-2022 Habib Sugar Mills Ltd 17-01-2022 26-01-2022 60% (F) 13-01-2022 26-01-2022 The Thal Industries Corporation Ltd 19-01-2022 26-01-2022 30% (F) 17-01-2022 26-01-2022 Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd 20-01-2022 27-01-2022 NIL 27-01-2022 Khairpur Sugar Mills Ltd 21-01-2022 28-01-2022 NIL 28-01-2022 Baba Farid Sugar Mills Ltd 21-01-2022 28-01-2022 NIL 28-01-2022 Al-Noor Sugar Mills Ltd 21-01-2022 30-01-2022 50% (F) 19-01-2022 27-01-2022 Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd 21-01-2022 30-01-2022 30% (F) 19-01-2022 27-01-2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021