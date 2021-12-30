KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd 17-12-2021 30-12-2021
Nimir Industrial
Chemicals Ltd # 20-12-2021 30-12-2021 30-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd 23-12-2021 30-12-2021 900% (F) 21-12-2021 30-12-2021
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation 23-12-2021 30-12-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd 30-12-2021 31-12-2021
(AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank Ltd 27-12-2021 02-01-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd # 28-12-2021 04-01-2022 4-01-2022
JS Global Capital Ltd 31-12-2021 04-01-2022 50% (ii) 29-12-2021
Avanceon Ltd # 29-12-2021 05-01-2022 5-01-2022
Altern Energy Ltd 31-12-2021 06-01-2022 185% (i) 29-12-2021
Huffaz Seamless Pipe
Industries Ltd # 31-12-2021 06-01-2022 6-01-2022
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri
Bank Ltd 24-12-2021 07-01-2022
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Ltd 01-01-2022 07-01-2022
TRG Pakistan Ltd # 29-12-2021 11-01-2022 11-01-2022
Ados Pakistan Ltd # 06-01-2022 13-01-2022 13-01-2022
Siemens Engineering
(Pakistan) Ltd 06-01-2022 13-01-2022 460% (F) 4-01-2022 13-01-2022
(BAFLTFC7) Bank ALfalah Ltd 06-01-2022 15-01-2022
(CNERGYSC) Cnergyico PK Ltd 10-01-2022 18-01-2022
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd # 12-01-2022 18-01-2022 18-01-2022
Sindh Abadgars Sugar Mills Ltd 19-01-2022 25-01-2022 NIL 25-01-2022
Habib Sugar Mills Ltd 17-01-2022 26-01-2022 60% (F) 13-01-2022 26-01-2022
The Thal Industries
Corporation Ltd 19-01-2022 26-01-2022 30% (F) 17-01-2022 26-01-2022
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd 20-01-2022 27-01-2022 NIL 27-01-2022
Khairpur Sugar Mills Ltd 21-01-2022 28-01-2022 NIL 28-01-2022
Baba Farid Sugar Mills Ltd 21-01-2022 28-01-2022 NIL 28-01-2022
Al-Noor Sugar Mills Ltd 21-01-2022 30-01-2022 50% (F) 19-01-2022 27-01-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd 21-01-2022 30-01-2022 30% (F) 19-01-2022 27-01-2022
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.