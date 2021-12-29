ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
ASC 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
GGL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
KAPCO 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
NETSOL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.12%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PRL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.31%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 119.57 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.46%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,531 Increased By 15.5 (0.34%)
BR30 19,112 Increased By 143.8 (0.76%)
KSE100 44,092 Increased By 48 (0.11%)
KSE30 17,306 Increased By 16.8 (0.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,918
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,379
34824hr
Sindh
481,096
Punjab
444,752
Balochistan
33,626
Islamabad
108,534
KPK
181,285
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars ease as coronavirus headlines dominate

Reuters 29 Dec 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars eased on Wednesday as the spread of coronavirus cases led to more restrictions globally and clouded the economic outlook, offsetting record highs on Wall Street.

The Aussie slipped back to $0.7221, having touched a five-week peak at $0.7264 overnight before running out of steam. Support lies around $0.7196 and $0.7083, with resistance at $0.7275 and $0.7368.

The kiwi dollar dipped to $0.6794, and was threatening immediate support around $0.6789.

Major support is down at the recent 13-month low of $0.6702, while resistance lies at $0.6867.

With the domestic economic calendar blank, Omicron headlines dominated the news and they were not exactly reassuring.

Coronavirus cases have surged across most of Australia as New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland all reported record numbers on Wednesday.

State governments are vowing not to lockdown their economies though they have tightened some social restrictions and consumers have curtailed their activities a little.

Retailers are still reporting a strong shopping season, but restaurants and holiday destinations have suffered cancellations.

The explosion in cases will test the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) optimism on the economy and, if sustained, could argue for an extension in its bond buying campaign when that comes up for review at the Feb. 1 board meeting.

Analysts had been generally split between those expecting the pace of bond buying to be halved to A$2 billion ($1.45 billion) a week and those looking for it to cease altogether.

Key to the decision will be the December jobs report on Jan. 20 and consumer prices for the fourth quarter on Jan. 25, both of which are expected to show high numbers.

The rapid growth in local cases put downward pressure on Australian bond yields with the 10-year the lowest in three weeks at 1.54% and just a whisker from its December trough of 1.518%.

New Zealand dollars

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars ease as coronavirus headlines dominate

Gas supply to power sector increased by 71pc

Power co facing ‘discrimination’: Norwegian envoy

Ex-post facto approval given: $4bn foreign commercial loans exempted from tax

PC inks FASA with FAC on auction for 17 properties

Cabinet approves NSP

Lack of consultations with allies leads to delay

Omicron risk remains 'very high': WHO

Conference calls for strengthening multilateral cooperation

Five dead, two wounded in US shooting: police

Digitization of import-export papers: PSW co signs pact with TradeLens

Read more stories