Cadastral mapping of Lahore city: project delayed for 6 months

Recorder Report 29 Dec 2021

LAHORE: The completion of cadastral mapping of the city of Lahore has been delayed for another six months because of a snail-pace reconciliation of urban properties by the officers of Board of Revenue (BOR), said sources.

They said the BOR was due to complete the process by December. However, the Board officers could not meet the deadline for digitization of data, they added. A cadastral map is a comprehensive land recording of the real estate or real property’s metes-and-bounds of a country. In most countries, legal systems have developed around the original administrative systems and use the cadastre to define the dimensions and location of land parcels described in legal documentation.

A land parcel or cadastral parcel is defined as a continuous area, or more appropriately volume, that is identified by a unique set of homogeneous property rights. The cadastre is a fundamental source of data in disputes and lawsuits between landowners. Land registration and cadastre are both types of land recording and complement each other.

According to the sources, the state lands are yet in possession of mafias across the city, which would be retrieved once inch by inch measurement of urban land parcels is carried out. It may be noted that the BOR has already retrieved 187000 acres of rural land from across the province.

Furthermore, they said, the BOR is also unable to identify land encroachers in various localities and boundaries would be redefined to streamline urban properties.

They said many residents in various localities have extended their possessions in and around their residences, which could only be redressed after the completion of cadastral mapping of the city.

When contacted, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar said the aerial survey of the city of Lahore has been performed with the help of Pakistan army.

He said the citizens would have access to digitized map of the city once the cadastre is finalized. He said reconciliation of urban properties would be completed by end-June.

