Omicron variant case surfaces in Lahore

LAHORE: While one confirmed case of Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19, has so far reported in Lahore, the central research Lab of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) will be providing Omicron diagnostic facility to the general public.

“The young man who has been diagnosed with the Omicron does not have any travel history,” sources in the health department, said, adding: “The victim, however, travelled to Sindh.” The sources added that health department teams had taken samples of a dozen of suspected cases of Omicron in the city, seven of them were reported from Johar Town area, one from DHA and four were from Model Town area.

It may be noted that 15 million people have so far been vaccinated against Coronavirus across the country, with Punjab at the top with 68 percent of the eligible population having received at least one dose, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 57 percent, Sindh 51 percent and Balochistan 38 percent.

