KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (December 28, 2021).

============================================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ============================================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ============================================================================================= Optimus Capital Allied Bank Ltd. 1,015,897 80.00 Pearl Sec. 25,700 91.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,041,597 80.28 Pearl Sec. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 115,000 37.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 115,000 37.60 Punjab Capital Sec. G3 Technologies Ltd 16,000,000 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 16,000,000 10.00 Sherman Sec. Lucky Cement 1,000 693.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 693.00 Intermarket Sec. Nishat Chunian Power 26,139,604 17.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 26,139,604 17.75 Pearl Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 299,000 97.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 299,000 97.50 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Sapphire Fibre 157 822.64 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 157 822.64 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Sapphire Textile 100 810.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 810.00 ============================================================================================= Total Turnover 43,596,458 =============================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021