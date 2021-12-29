ANL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
ASL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
FFBL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
FNEL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGGL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
GGL 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.24%)
JSCL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.04%)
KAPCO 31.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.77%)
NETSOL 92.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.65%)
POWER 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PRL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.55%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.89%)
TELE 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.09%)
TRG 116.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.55%)
UNITY 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
WTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
BR100 4,516 Increased By 15.4 (0.34%)
BR30 18,968 Increased By 232.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 44,044 Increased By 130.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,289 Increased By 56.3 (0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 29 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (December 28, 2021).

=============================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=============================================================================================
Member                             Company                            Turnover          Rates
Name                                                                 of Shares
=============================================================================================
Optimus Capital                    Allied Bank Ltd.                  1,015,897          80.00
Pearl Sec.                                                              25,700          91.50
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          1,041,597          80.28
Pearl Sec.                         Bank Al-Falah Ltd.                  115,000          37.60
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            115,000          37.60
Punjab Capital Sec.                G3 Technologies Ltd              16,000,000          10.00
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         16,000,000          10.00
Sherman Sec.                       Lucky Cement                          1,000         693.00
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,000         693.00
Intermarket Sec.                   Nishat Chunian Power             26,139,604          17.75
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         26,139,604          17.75
Pearl Sec.                         Oil & Gas Dev.                      299,000          97.50
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            299,000          97.50
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.                 Sapphire Fibre                          157         822.64
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                157         822.64
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.                 Sapphire Textile                        100         810.00
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                100         810.00
=============================================================================================
                                   Total Turnover                   43,596,458
=============================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions between Client to Client

Comments

