Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
29 Dec 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (December 28, 2021).
=============================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=============================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=============================================================================================
Optimus Capital Allied Bank Ltd. 1,015,897 80.00
Pearl Sec. 25,700 91.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,041,597 80.28
Pearl Sec. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 115,000 37.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 115,000 37.60
Punjab Capital Sec. G3 Technologies Ltd 16,000,000 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 16,000,000 10.00
Sherman Sec. Lucky Cement 1,000 693.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 693.00
Intermarket Sec. Nishat Chunian Power 26,139,604 17.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 26,139,604 17.75
Pearl Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 299,000 97.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 299,000 97.50
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Sapphire Fibre 157 822.64
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 157 822.64
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Sapphire Textile 100 810.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 810.00
=============================================================================================
Total Turnover 43,596,458
=============================================================================================
