Purchase of up to 52.87pc Sanofi-Aventis shares: Arif Habib Ltd submits public announcement of intention

KARACHI: Arif Habib Limited has submitted public announcement of intention to acquire up to 52.87 percent shares of Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited on behalf of Package Limited, IGI Investments and affiliates of Arshad Ali Gohar Group.

Arif Habib Limited has been appointed as the manager to Offer by Packages Limited, IGI Investments (Private) Limited and affiliates of Arshad Ali Gohar Group in accordance with the provision of the Securities Act 2015 and the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeover) Regulations, 2017.

On behalf of the Acquirers, AHL has submitted a Public Announcement of Intention to acquire up to 52.87 percent shares of Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited by Packages Limited, IGI Investments (Private) Limited and affiliates of Arshad Ali Gohar Group, a notice sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday said.

