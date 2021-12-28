ANL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FCCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FFBL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.89%)
GGGL 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
GGL 23.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.28%)
JSCL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 31.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.86%)
NETSOL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.32%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
POWER 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
PRL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.13%)
TRG 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.29%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,500 Decreased By -38 (-0.84%)
BR30 18,736 Decreased By -317.8 (-1.67%)
KSE100 43,913 Decreased By -205 (-0.46%)
KSE30 17,232 Decreased By -121 (-0.7%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,909
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,715
30124hr
Sindh
480,710
Punjab
444,610
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,235
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf bourses fall as Omicron worries weigh

Reuters 28 Dec 2021

DUBAI: Most Gulf stock markets ended lower on Monday, with investor sentiment hit by uncertainty over the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The spread of the Omicron variant is becoming an increasing concern despite reports of it having a less serious impact on health than previous variants, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst at XTB MENA.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dipped by 0.1%, with Al Rajhi Bank losing 0.7% and Riyad Bank declining 1.5%.

Saudi health authorities advised citizens and residents last week to avoid all unnecessary foreign travel. The kingdom reported its first Omicron case on Dec. 1.

Crude oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, fell after US airlines called off thousands of flights over the Christmas holidays amid surging COVID-19 cases.

The Qatari index dropped 0.3%, while Oman’s benchmark settled 0.4% down.

Omani authorities require foreign travellers aged 18 or older to have received at least two COVID-19 vaccine doses to enter the sultanate, the state news agency reported on Sunday.

Dubai’s main share index advanced 0.9%, boosted by a 1.5% gain in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 1.3% increase in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank.

Investors are returning to the market gradually after last week’s price corrections and the main index could record some increases in the coming days if traders move to buy the dip, said Mourad.

The Abu Dhabi index reversed early losses to close 0.1% higher, helped by a 0.3% rise in telecoms company Etisalat .

Separately, the UAE government has told some of its biggest business families that it plans to remove their monopolies on the sale of imported goods, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing the Financial Times.

Over the past year, the UAE, a growing economic rival of Saudi Arabia, has taken measures to make its economy more attractive to foreign investors and talent.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index eased by 0.1%, snapping four sessions of gains, hit by a 1.8% fall in tobacco monopoly Eastern Company.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.1% to 11,161

ABU DHABI gained 0.1% to 8,404

DUBAI rose 0.1% to 2,539

QATAR eased 0.3% to 11,620

EGYPT down 0.1% to 11,850

BAHRAIN ended flat at 1,787

OMAN lost 0.4% to 4,105

KUWAIT added 0.1% to 7,636.

Al Rajhi Bank Omicron coronavirus Most Gulf stock markets Farah Mourad

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Most Gulf bourses fall as Omicron worries weigh

NSP envisaging economic security to the core approved

India freezes accounts of Mother Teresa’s charity

Urea fertilizer: PM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

SC removes, reinstates Karachi administrator

FBR chief condemns attack on IRS officer, his friend

Surplus of rice to be exported: minister

Sri Lanka shuts three foreign missions as dollar crisis worsens

UK police probe video after Sikh held at Queen’s castle

Putin says security situation at Afghan-Tajik border a concern

NSC approves Pakistan's first National Security Policy

Read more stories