KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== (JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd 15-12-2021 28-12-2021 Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd# 21-12-2021 28-12-2021 28-12-2021 Blessed Textiles Ltd# 21-12-2021 28-12-2021 28-12-2021 Netsol Technologies Ltd# 23-12-2021 29-12-2021 29-12-2021 (JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd 17-12-2021 30-12-2021 Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd# 20-12-2021 30-12-2021 30-12-2021 (KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation 23-12-2021 30-12-2021 Archroma Pakistan Ltd 23-12-2021 30-12-2021 900% (F) 21-12-2021 30-12-2021 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 30-12-2021 31-12-2021 (AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank Ltd 27-12-2021 2-01-22 G3 Technologies Ltd# 28-12-2021 4-01-22 4-01-22 JS Global Capital Ltd 31-12-2021 4-01-22 50% (ii) 29-12-2021 Avanceon Ltd# 29-12-2021 5-01-22 5-01-22 Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries Ltd# 31-12-2021 6-01-22 6-01-22 Altern Energy Ltd 31-12-2021 6-01-22 185% (i) 29-12-2021 (SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd. 24-12-2021 7-01-22 TRG Pakistan Ltd# 29-12-2021 11-01-22 11-01-22 Siemens Engineering (Pakistan) Ltd 6-01-22 13-01-22 460% (F) 4-01-22 13-01-22 Ados Pakistan Ltd# 6-01-22 13-01-22 13-01-22 (BAFLTF C7) Bank ALfalah Ltd. 6-01-22 15-01-22 Sindh Abadgars Sugar Mills Ltd. 19-01-22 25-01-22 NIL 25-01-22 Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd 20-01-22 27-01-22 NIL 27-01-22 Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd 21-01-22 30-01-22 30% (F) 19-01-22 27-01-22 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021