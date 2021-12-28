ANL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.3%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 28 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd           15-12-2021   28-12-2021
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd#       21-12-2021   28-12-2021                                  28-12-2021
Blessed Textiles Ltd#            21-12-2021   28-12-2021                                  28-12-2021
Netsol Technologies Ltd#         23-12-2021   29-12-2021                                  29-12-2021
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd           17-12-2021   30-12-2021
Nimir Industrial
Chemicals Ltd#                   20-12-2021   30-12-2021                                  30-12-2021
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation        23-12-2021   30-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd            23-12-2021   30-12-2021   900% (F)       21-12-2021      30-12-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                     30-12-2021   31-12-2021
(AKBLTFC6) Askari
Bank Ltd                         27-12-2021   2-01-22
G3 Technologies Ltd#             28-12-2021   4-01-22                                        4-01-22
JS Global Capital Ltd            31-12-2021   4-01-22      50% (ii)       29-12-2021
Avanceon Ltd#                    29-12-2021   5-01-22                                        5-01-22
Huffaz Seamless Pipe
Industries Ltd#                  31-12-2021   6-01-22                                        6-01-22
Altern Energy Ltd                31-12-2021   6-01-22      185% (i)       29-12-2021
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd.      24-12-2021   7-01-22
TRG Pakistan Ltd#                29-12-2021   11-01-22                                      11-01-22
Siemens Engineering
(Pakistan) Ltd                   6-01-22      13-01-22     460% (F)       4-01-22           13-01-22
Ados Pakistan Ltd#               6-01-22      13-01-22                                      13-01-22
(BAFLTF C7) Bank ALfalah Ltd.    6-01-22      15-01-22
Sindh Abadgars Sugar Mills Ltd.  19-01-22     25-01-22     NIL                              25-01-22
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd       20-01-22     27-01-22     NIL                              27-01-22
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd        21-01-22     30-01-22     30% (F)        19-01-22          27-01-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

