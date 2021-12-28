KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd 15-12-2021 28-12-2021
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd# 21-12-2021 28-12-2021 28-12-2021
Blessed Textiles Ltd# 21-12-2021 28-12-2021 28-12-2021
Netsol Technologies Ltd# 23-12-2021 29-12-2021 29-12-2021
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd 17-12-2021 30-12-2021
Nimir Industrial
Chemicals Ltd# 20-12-2021 30-12-2021 30-12-2021
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation 23-12-2021 30-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd 23-12-2021 30-12-2021 900% (F) 21-12-2021 30-12-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd 30-12-2021 31-12-2021
(AKBLTFC6) Askari
Bank Ltd 27-12-2021 2-01-22
G3 Technologies Ltd# 28-12-2021 4-01-22 4-01-22
JS Global Capital Ltd 31-12-2021 4-01-22 50% (ii) 29-12-2021
Avanceon Ltd# 29-12-2021 5-01-22 5-01-22
Huffaz Seamless Pipe
Industries Ltd# 31-12-2021 6-01-22 6-01-22
Altern Energy Ltd 31-12-2021 6-01-22 185% (i) 29-12-2021
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd. 24-12-2021 7-01-22
TRG Pakistan Ltd# 29-12-2021 11-01-22 11-01-22
Siemens Engineering
(Pakistan) Ltd 6-01-22 13-01-22 460% (F) 4-01-22 13-01-22
Ados Pakistan Ltd# 6-01-22 13-01-22 13-01-22
(BAFLTF C7) Bank ALfalah Ltd. 6-01-22 15-01-22
Sindh Abadgars Sugar Mills Ltd. 19-01-22 25-01-22 NIL 25-01-22
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd 20-01-22 27-01-22 NIL 27-01-22
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd 21-01-22 30-01-22 30% (F) 19-01-22 27-01-22
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
