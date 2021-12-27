NSC approves Pakistan's first National Security Policy

The 36th National Security Committee (NSC) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday approved Pakistan’s first National Security Policy (NSP) 2022-2026, Aaj News reported.

The policy aims to bolster the security apparatus to deal with all internal and external challenges, and was presented for approval by National Security Advisor (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier emphasised that the security of Pakistan rests in the security of its citizens. He reiterated that Pakistan was well prepared to meet any internal and external threats.

The premier termed formulation and the approval of the NSP a “historic moment,” and noted that the policy must guide all organs of the government to ensure that their efforts are synchronised with the overall direction of the policy. He instructed the NSA to present an implementation progress report to the NSC every month.

Earlier, the NSA briefed the participants on the salient features of the national security policy. He highlighted that Pakistan was shifting to a Comprehensive National Security Framework.

He said that the ultimate purpose of national security was to ensure the safety, security and dignity of the citizens of Pakistan.

“To ensure this citizen-centric approach to security, the NSP put economic security at the core. A stronger economy would create additional resources that would, in turn, be judiciously distributed to further bolster military and human security,” he said.

Participants were informed that the NSP had been created through a government effort over the last seven years, and included extensive consultations among federal government institutions, with all provinces, and with the academia and private sector.

It was highlighted that a detailed implementation framework had been created through which the National Security Division would review progress in collaboration with relevant ministries and departments.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Defence, Information & Broadcasting, Interior, Finance, Human Rights, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, all Services Chiefs, National Security Advisor, and senior civil and military officers.

NSC members, while approving the policy, appreciated the National Security Division and all other government departments for this effort.