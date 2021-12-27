ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,907
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,440
35824hr
Sindh
480,525
Punjab
444,553
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,204
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab Governor, Shafqat discuss PTI affairs

Recorder Report 27 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar met with Shafqat Mehmood, president PTI Punjab and Federal Minister for Education and discussed party affairs and other important issues.

Both discussed current political situation and advised the opposition to wait for the elections 2023 instead of agitation on roads. They also expressed concern over the growing atrocities against minorities in India.

The Governor Sarwar appreciated the steps taken by Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood for a uniform education system throughout Pakistan and also congratulated him on becoming the President of PTI Punjab.

Sarwar said on the occasion that despite the worst situation arising out of Corona, Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken steps to make Pakistan economically strong and prosperous. Due to his efforts, Pakistan is emerging out from economic crisis and international organizations are also acknowledging the steps taken for development in Pakistan’s economic sector. Inshallah, the present government will use all its resources for the development and prosperity of the people and maximum relief will be given to the people, he said.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that the people have given a mandate to the PTI government to rule for five years and it is the constitutional and democratic right of the PTI government to complete the constitutional term.

Shafqat Mehmood said that I am grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for reposing confidence in me and making me President of PTI Punjab. Inshallah, I will keep the trust of the party leadership along with strengthening the party structure across Punjab, the workers will also be given their due respect and dignity, he said. He said that the PTI government would not be endangered by any protest of political opponents and the constitutional term would be completed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Shafqat Mehmood Punjab Governor PTI affairs

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Punjab Governor, Shafqat discuss PTI affairs

Pakistan not yet ‘5G ready’: WB report

All set to introduce Finance, SBP autonomy bills tomorrow

Afghanistan, national security: NSC to meet today

LG polls in Sindh to be held in Feb or March 2022: CM

Malik steps up criticism of govt, heaps praise on Zardari

PML-N seeks to cut another ‘deal’ with establishment: SAPCM

PM Imran convenes National Security Committee meeting on Monday

Sharif family blackmails courts like Sicilian mafia, says Fawad

Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of six more Kashmiris in IIOJK

No long-distance road trips for Afghan women without close male relative: Taliban

Read more stories