Punjab Governor, Shafqat discuss PTI affairs

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar met with Shafqat Mehmood, president PTI Punjab and Federal Minister for Education and discussed party affairs and other important issues.

Both discussed current political situation and advised the opposition to wait for the elections 2023 instead of agitation on roads. They also expressed concern over the growing atrocities against minorities in India.

The Governor Sarwar appreciated the steps taken by Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood for a uniform education system throughout Pakistan and also congratulated him on becoming the President of PTI Punjab.

Sarwar said on the occasion that despite the worst situation arising out of Corona, Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken steps to make Pakistan economically strong and prosperous. Due to his efforts, Pakistan is emerging out from economic crisis and international organizations are also acknowledging the steps taken for development in Pakistan’s economic sector. Inshallah, the present government will use all its resources for the development and prosperity of the people and maximum relief will be given to the people, he said.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that the people have given a mandate to the PTI government to rule for five years and it is the constitutional and democratic right of the PTI government to complete the constitutional term.

Shafqat Mehmood said that I am grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for reposing confidence in me and making me President of PTI Punjab. Inshallah, I will keep the trust of the party leadership along with strengthening the party structure across Punjab, the workers will also be given their due respect and dignity, he said. He said that the PTI government would not be endangered by any protest of political opponents and the constitutional term would be completed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021