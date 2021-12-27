‘Lahore Knowledge Park’: CM criticises previous govt

LAHORE: The Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the former government badly failed to deliver and Lahore Knowledge Park project is an open proof of their incompetence, as this project was merely in the files for 10 years.

He was talking to a delegation led by Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun who called on the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s Office. Matters regarding higher education came under discussion during the meeting.

The Provincial Minister informed the Chief Minister about the measures taken by the government in the higher education sector. He said that the PTI government has started work on the Lahore Techno Polis project which is being set up under the vision of “Excellence in Knowledge and Enterprise”. International universities will establish their campuses in Lahore Techno Polis. Due attention will be given on research of emerging technology and state-of-the-art products. Funds will be given to youth besides providing them business opportunities and training. Lahore Techno Polis will get all the benefits under the Special Technology Zone Act (STZA) and will also get tax exemption for 10 years. Zone Enterprises will get exemption from property tax, PRA services tax for 10 years. This project will be a game changer for the new generation.

Usman Buzdar said that modern education is the right of every child and the incumbent government is returning this right to them. Due to the educational friendly policies of the government, 21 universities have been included in the international and Asian rankings. The government is going to introduce the concept of the smart university in the province.

The delegation included Chairman Knowledge Park Jamal Ansari, Chief Executive Officer Rapid Silicon Naveed Sharwani, Vice Chancellor IT University Sarfraz Khurshid and Muhammad Humayun Qayum.

