ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,907
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,440
35824hr
Sindh
480,525
Punjab
444,553
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,204
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Lahore Knowledge Park’: CM criticises previous govt

Recorder Report 27 Dec 2021

LAHORE: The Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the former government badly failed to deliver and Lahore Knowledge Park project is an open proof of their incompetence, as this project was merely in the files for 10 years.

He was talking to a delegation led by Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun who called on the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s Office. Matters regarding higher education came under discussion during the meeting.

The Provincial Minister informed the Chief Minister about the measures taken by the government in the higher education sector. He said that the PTI government has started work on the Lahore Techno Polis project which is being set up under the vision of “Excellence in Knowledge and Enterprise”. International universities will establish their campuses in Lahore Techno Polis. Due attention will be given on research of emerging technology and state-of-the-art products. Funds will be given to youth besides providing them business opportunities and training. Lahore Techno Polis will get all the benefits under the Special Technology Zone Act (STZA) and will also get tax exemption for 10 years. Zone Enterprises will get exemption from property tax, PRA services tax for 10 years. This project will be a game changer for the new generation.

Usman Buzdar said that modern education is the right of every child and the incumbent government is returning this right to them. Due to the educational friendly policies of the government, 21 universities have been included in the international and Asian rankings. The government is going to introduce the concept of the smart university in the province.

The delegation included Chairman Knowledge Park Jamal Ansari, Chief Executive Officer Rapid Silicon Naveed Sharwani, Vice Chancellor IT University Sarfraz Khurshid and Muhammad Humayun Qayum.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar Chief Minister Punjab ‘Lahore Knowledge Park’

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

‘Lahore Knowledge Park’: CM criticises previous govt

Pakistan not yet ‘5G ready’: WB report

All set to introduce Finance, SBP autonomy bills tomorrow

Afghanistan, national security: NSC to meet today

LG polls in Sindh to be held in Feb or March 2022: CM

Malik steps up criticism of govt, heaps praise on Zardari

PML-N seeks to cut another ‘deal’ with establishment: SAPCM

PM Imran convenes National Security Committee meeting on Monday

Sharif family blackmails courts like Sicilian mafia, says Fawad

Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of six more Kashmiris in IIOJK

No long-distance road trips for Afghan women without close male relative: Taliban

Read more stories