ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,905
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,081
35324hr
Sindh
480,288
Punjab
444,496
Balochistan
33,621
Islamabad
108,425
KPK
181,167
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Soldier martyred in attack on check post in North Waziristan: ISPR

BR Web Desk 25 Dec 2021

One soldier was martyred when terrorists attacked a security forces check post in Shewa, North Waziristan District, the military's media affairs wing said on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Naik Noor Merjan, resident of Kurram, embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire with the terrorists.

Two soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in Balochistan: ISPR

"Army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists' location," the statement said.

The ISPR said a follow-up operation was in progress in the area to search for the terrorists.

"Clearance of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area," the statement added.

On Friday, at least two soldiers were martyred after terrorists opened fire on a check post of security forces in District Kech, Balochistan.

North Waziristan Durand Line

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Soldier martyred in attack on check post in North Waziristan: ISPR

Pakistan celebrates Quaid's 145th birth anniversary

US donates additional 5mn doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan on Christmas Day

Nasa's revolutionary new James Webb Space Telescope launched from French Guiana

Karachi's Green Line bus project commences commercial operation

PM announces new organisational structure of PTI

IMF extends emergency funding by 18 months

Over 4,500 flights cancelled by Christmas day as Omicron hits holiday travel

At least 30 dead in migrant boat accidents in Greece

Energy sector reforms: $300m received from ADB

Read more stories