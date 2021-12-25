Soldier martyred in attack on check post in North Waziristan: ISPR

One soldier was martyred when terrorists attacked a security forces check post in Shewa, North Waziristan District, the military's media affairs wing said on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Naik Noor Merjan, resident of Kurram, embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire with the terrorists.

"Army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists' location," the statement said.

The ISPR said a follow-up operation was in progress in the area to search for the terrorists.

"Clearance of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area," the statement added.

On Friday, at least two soldiers were martyred after terrorists opened fire on a check post of security forces in District Kech, Balochistan.