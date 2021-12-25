That the challenge of Covid-19 still exists in a dangerous manner is a fact. The government’s step to establish a Special Purpose Fund namely, “Covid-19 Fund” out of the unutilised stimulus package shows, among other things, that steps are required to insulate economy from the devastating effects of the pandemic. It is, however, a matter of serious concern that a sizeable amount of the stimulus package remained unutilised after the government in March 2020 announced Economic Stimulus Package amounting to Rs 1,240 billion to support economy and mitigate sufferings of the common man from the negative impacts of the pandemic. The government is required to take every possible action aimed at encouraging private sector economic activity through the remaining amount of the stimulus package.

Saad Hashim (Islamabad)

