PMEX Daily Trading Report

KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 10.278 billion and the number of lots traded 7,409.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 3.127 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.311 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.147 billion), DJ (PKR 982.202 million), Crude Oil (PKR 611.790 million), Silver (PKR 315.820 million), Natural Gas (PKR 296.257 million), Platinum (PKR 240.668 million), Copper (PKR 127.215 million), SP 500 (PKR 61.228 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 56.431 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 6 lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 5.816 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021