Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
25 Dec 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 24, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 44,118.39
High: 44,468.89
Low: 44,041.62
Net Change: 148.52
Volume (000): 70,962
Value (000): 4,758,811
Makt Cap (000) 1,822,641,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,491.81
NET CH. (-) 59.26
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,673.96
NET CH. (-) 36.50
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,697.30
NET CH. (+) 1.60
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,606.09
NET CH. (+) 36.22
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,753.47
NET CH. (-) 14.76
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,143.79
NET CH. (-) 77.00
------------------------------------
As on: 24-December-2021
====================================
