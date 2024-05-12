AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
FY2024-25: FPCCI, BR organising Pre-Budget Conference today

Published May 12, 2024

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Business Recorder are jointly organizing the “Pre-Budget Conference Financial Year 2024-25” on Sunday, May 12, 2024. The conference will be addressed by Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The conference aims to provide a platform for stakeholders to discuss key economic issues and make recommendations before the upcoming budget announcement. The event will feature two-panel discussions on “Tax to GDP Ratio” and “Energizing Pakistan’s Future: Strategies to Overcome Energy Crisis”.

FPCCI Vice President and Regional Chairman, Zakki Aijaz, said that the participation of the Federal Minister of Finance, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, will strengthen the pre-budget discussion and provide valuable guidance to the business community.

Upcoming budget: Pakistan may impose Rs1.3trn additional taxes

The pre-budget conference is a unique opportunity for stakeholders to actively participate in shaping Pakistan’s business landscape.

The event will also be attended by former Federal Minister of Finance, Hafeez Pasha, Supreme Court Advocate, Dr Ikramul Haq, former President of Lahore Chamber, Almas Haider, Dr Fiaz Ahmad Chaudhry from LUMS, Chairman of APTMA, Kamran Arshad, and former Chairman of NEPRA, Tauseef Farooqi, who will participate in the panel discussion.

The conference is expected to provide a comprehensive framework for the upcoming budget and contribute to the growth and development of Pakistan’s economy.

